PVPD warns of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ circulating in Arizona
The Prescott Valley Police Department is warning parents and children about a new form of fentanyl that is now showing up in Arizona.
According to a news release, the dangerous pills are coming in various colors that look like candy, called “rainbow fentanyl.” Officials believe this new form of fentanyl is being developed to make it more appealing to the youth.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, the news release stated.
If you have any information on fentanyl being sold or trafficked, PVPD asks to contact the Drug Enforcement Detectives at 928-772-5174.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
