For Your Safety: The guiding principles of self-defense

National studies are reporting an unprecedented increase in criminal activity across the nation, crimes that even include a violent attack on a Washington, D.C., VIP in his own home.

As I have previously written, criminals no longer fear the police, our legal system or the courts — to any extent.

This situation is making it necessary for all of us to become more cognizant of our own personal well being and self-defense. We cannot totally rely on police protection, as good as they are, to be at our fingertips at all times; no, we must begin to think about relying on ourselves for our own safety.

I, and countless others, have written volumes on the tools and techniques one can employ to defend themselves, from hand-to-hand fighting skills to the use of firearms. You will find this column to be different! It addresses the “mindset” and resultant reactions that are paramount to a person’s ability to win a confrontation.

In other words, the guiding principles of defending yourself. Possessing an appropriate mindset/philosophy can be more than half the battle when facing a myriad of challenging situations. In this, and following columns, we will explore a number of “principles” that will illustrate exactly what that means. In a dire situation there is no second-place winner!

First up is the king of all principles, Situational Awareness. A military adage states that a leader may be forgiven for losing, but cannot be forgiven for not seeing the threat coming. Our electronic age lends itself to our being lost in space while gazing at cell phones and other devices. Assaults most frequently come from behind a person, as exemplified by numerous knife attacks outdoors and in malls. When in a crowded area be watchful and anticipate any possible problems... he who does wins, he who doesn’t loses.



Watch your surroundings. Some say “I don’t want to live like that, like a paranoid.” Place a higher value on yourself and be cautious, not paranoid. When in public places stay aware of what is going on around you.

Notice out-of-place things. A strange car parked by your house, someone following you, an unsolicited repairman at your door, or a long coat worn on a hot day. Ladies, watch for someone following you out of a department store or to your parked car during this holiday season. Bad guys prey on individuals “in a fog.” Make a game out of being your new “spy self” and keeping yourself aware!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.