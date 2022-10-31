Pets of the Week: Milo & Maddie (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Milo and Maddie are 2-1/2-year-old boy and girl sibling tabbies. Milo is dark gray and Maddie is lighter gray. They were abandoned when their owner moved. A caring neighbor took wonderful care of them until they came to Miss Kitty’s.



They are on the small side and have super soft coats. They can be a little shy at first, but are very sweet and loving. They love to play with wand toys and after a play session will warm up to you in no time. They get along with other gentle cats.

They are a bonded pair, so will need to be adopted together. This sweet pair is ready for a forever loving home. Could it be yours?

To meet Milo and Maddie, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.



To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.