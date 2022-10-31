Pet of the Week: Sensei (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Sensei, an almost 8-year-old Akita. Sensei came to the shelter as a stray. He was not claimed by his owners, so he is now looking for his new home.
This boy has proven to be sweet and loveable, playful and somewhat aloof, as Akitas can be. He doesn’t appear to be a big fan excess touching/petting.
He is confident, and we believe he would thrive in a calm household without children or other pets. We have not tested him with other dogs or with cats.
Sensei is neutered, microchipped and up to date on all of his vaccines.
If you would like to meet this handsome boy, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment. Previous experience with the Akita breed is preferred.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
