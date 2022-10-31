Pet of the Week: Jake (Catty Shack)
Originally Published: October 31, 2022 5:22 p.m.
Jake is a wonderful boy who showed up at a feral colony feeding station but he is not feral! His personality is as great as his interesting markings.
He loves to be petted and although playful he also loves to lounge in a bed while gazing out the window. Jake’s approximate age is around 9 months, so he’s young enough to be playful but old enough to be a calm boy.
He can be seen at Catty Shack Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 928-778-6951.
