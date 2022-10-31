Pet of the Week: Chloe (United Animal Friends)
Chloe is a beautiful 3-year-old who is looking for a new home where she can demonstrate how loving she is. When getting to know new people, Chloe likes to take things slow. With the right person or family, she will be ready to give and receive companionship and unconditional love.
Chloe is selective about her feline friends and would be better as an only pet.
The medium hair calico has stunning coloring and gorgeous green eyes. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” questionnaire found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt.
To learn more about Chloe, visit our website or email kristinegruda@gmail.com.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
