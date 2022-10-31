Pet of the Week: Amelia (Yavapai Humane Society)
Hello, my name is Amelia! I’m a sweet girl who wants a good home of my very own with my very own best friend, is it you?
I’m a little over 4-1/2 years old and am an American Pit Bull / Terrier Mix. I’d really need to be the only dog in your house as I am really not a fan of others, but that will just give us more time to be together.
I’m sweet as can be, love to cuddle, love to play in the yard and fetch the ball, and I love to go for walks.
I’ve been here since March and it’s starting to stress me out, so if you’re interested in adopting me or for more information, please call 928-445-2666.
By the way, there is a FREE six-week training program with YHS behavior team included in my adoption. To see more pictures of me and to get more information, visit yavapaihumane.org. I can’t wait to meet you!
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
