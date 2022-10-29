Adoption Spotlight: Nevaeh
Originally Published: October 29, 2022 10:59 p.m.
Nevaeh is an active girl who loves sports – especially football – and is known for her great sense of humor! She does well in school and enjoys drawing, reading and listening to music. Get to know Nevaeh and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Prescott man allegedly shot by roommate, in stable condition at hospital, police say
- Obituary: Jennifer Stone
- Obituary: Charles R. ‘Chick’ Hastings
- Fentanyl overdose leads to crash and arrest in Prescott Valley
- Witness facilitates Chino Valley woman's felony arrest on theft charges in Prescott Valley
- $900K construction project will add new sidewalk, parking spaces near Prescott Public Library
- Obituary: Paul Timothy ‘Tim’ Stegall
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Photo: High winds = damage
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: