Cartoon EXTRAS: Oct. 28, 2022
Originally Published: October 28, 2022 9:47 p.m.
Following are online-exclusive Cartoon EXTRAS, a random selection of editorial cartoons from our sources from this week.
Like the prior cartoon galleries, we're not keeping track of Dems vs. GOP, which topic, or who did or said what from which side of the aisle, even where the cartoon is from.
Just consider it an added bonus to our subscribers; remember, these are the opinion of the cartoonist(s), not necessarily that of the Courier or its staffers.
Enjoy.
Photo Gallery
Editorial cartoons: Oct. 28, 2022 Gallery
Most Read
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder
- Prescott man allegedly shot by roommate, in stable condition at hospital, police say
- Witness facilitates Chino Valley woman's felony arrest on theft charges in Prescott Valley
- Fentanyl overdose leads to crash and arrest in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Jennifer Stone
- Obituary: Charles R. ‘Chick’ Hastings
- $900K construction project will add new sidewalk, parking spaces near Prescott Public Library
- Police conducts drug sweep at Chino Valley High School
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Cherry Road Vineyards project unanimously turned down by Yavapai County Supervisors
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
- Need2Know: Five Guys, Jersey Mike’s coming to Prescott Valley; Health Coaching with Staci B LLC opens in Prescott; Yavapai County’s First LL Flooring store now open in Prescott Valley
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Prescott man allegedly shot by roommate, in stable condition at hospital, police say
- Former Seattle man found guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of dead body in Yavapai County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: