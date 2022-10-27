Obituary Notice: Margery Jane Reti

Last day to request, be mailed ballot is Friday, Oct. 28

Don’t place full text inserts inside voting ballot, County Recorder says

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies crack Congress vandalism case

Prescott Chamber of Commerce’ results of Prescott Unified School District Governing Board write-in candidate forum

Lions of Liberty to stop its Operation Drop Box monitoring in Yavapai County

Prescott P&Z tables AVO recommendation indefinitely

Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder

‘Do-seum’ Natural History Institute aims to get people involved with nature

Prescott’s 4th Friday Art Walk to be held Friday, Oct. 28; ‘Tis Art announces show schedule

PUSD Governing Board to host Friday work/study session to begin talks about superintendent succession plan