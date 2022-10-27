Obituary: Larry Wayne Lang

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Last day to request, be mailed ballot is Friday, Oct. 28 Don’t place full text inserts inside voting ballot, County Recorder says Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies crack Congress vandalism case Prescott Chamber of Commerce’ results of Prescott Unified School District Governing Board write-in candidate forum Lions of Liberty to stop its Operation Drop Box monitoring in Yavapai County Prescott P&Z tables AVO recommendation indefinitely Prescott woman who faked her kidnapping found guilty of first-degree murder ‘Do-seum’ Natural History Institute aims to get people involved with nature Prescott’s 4th Friday Art Walk to be held Friday, Oct. 28; ‘Tis Art announces show schedule PUSD Governing Board to host Friday work/study session to begin talks about superintendent succession plan

Subscribe Now
Friday, Oct. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Larry Wayne Lang

Originally Published: October 27, 2022 9:02 p.m.

Larry Wayne Lang, born Sept. 5, 1948 in Berlin, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley Oct. 9, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born to Junior and Helen Lang where he was one of three children.

Larry moved to Arizona around the age of 9 where he lived out the remaining years of his life. Larry was a state champion in gymnastics in his high school years.

He loved to rodeo, where he and his friends would enter in the wild horse race. Larry joined the Army in 1969-1974 where he received and expert badge for rifle and combat. He later re-enlisted with the Army national guard. As the years went on and his children grew he coached soccer, and baseball. He had a love for all he met. Larry was a very talented artist and creator of all things mechanical. He loved his Harley’s and bikes he would build. Therefore named his garage “Langster Garage.” He loved his family and friends and always wanted to be riding.

Larry is preceded in death by his daughter Cassandra Lang, granddaughter Nexus Lang, father Junior Lang, mother Helen Lang, sister Laura Bradshaw, and brother Danny Lang. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Lang-Hutchison (Ben), daughter Kara Lang, son Luke Lang (Sonya). He had seven grandchildren, Hunter, Alexandra, Andria, Chantella, Collin, Keylee, and Kolbie along with three great-grandchildren Adeline, Aleigha and Kai’Noah. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly.

To know him was to love him. His infectious smile, joking antics and will to live was how he lived his life. He will be dearly missed by many. Services for Larry will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022, at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Following the service everyone is welcome to join us at the American Legion Post 40 in Chino Valley for a toast of Jack and Coke in memory of Larry.

There will be a motorcycle/vehicle procession meeting at 1715 Purple Sage, Chino Valley, AZ at 12 p.m. It will leave from that address head to Road 1 East, turning north to Road 4 north, then up to Hwy 89 and then south to the cemetery.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: