Obituary: Larry Wayne Lang

Larry Wayne Lang, born Sept. 5, 1948 in Berlin, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley Oct. 9, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born to Junior and Helen Lang where he was one of three children.

Larry moved to Arizona around the age of 9 where he lived out the remaining years of his life. Larry was a state champion in gymnastics in his high school years.

He loved to rodeo, where he and his friends would enter in the wild horse race. Larry joined the Army in 1969-1974 where he received and expert badge for rifle and combat. He later re-enlisted with the Army national guard. As the years went on and his children grew he coached soccer, and baseball. He had a love for all he met. Larry was a very talented artist and creator of all things mechanical. He loved his Harley’s and bikes he would build. Therefore named his garage “Langster Garage.” He loved his family and friends and always wanted to be riding.

Larry is preceded in death by his daughter Cassandra Lang, granddaughter Nexus Lang, father Junior Lang, mother Helen Lang, sister Laura Bradshaw, and brother Danny Lang. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Lang-Hutchison (Ben), daughter Kara Lang, son Luke Lang (Sonya). He had seven grandchildren, Hunter, Alexandra, Andria, Chantella, Collin, Keylee, and Kolbie along with three great-grandchildren Adeline, Aleigha and Kai’Noah. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly.

To know him was to love him. His infectious smile, joking antics and will to live was how he lived his life. He will be dearly missed by many. Services for Larry will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022, at the Prescott National Cemetery.

Following the service everyone is welcome to join us at the American Legion Post 40 in Chino Valley for a toast of Jack and Coke in memory of Larry.

There will be a motorcycle/vehicle procession meeting at 1715 Purple Sage, Chino Valley, AZ at 12 p.m. It will leave from that address head to Road 1 East, turning north to Road 4 north, then up to Hwy 89 and then south to the cemetery.

