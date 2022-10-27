Last day to request, be mailed ballot is Friday, Oct. 28

Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election.

Ballots were mailed to voters requesting Automatic Ballot-by-Mail on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Be sure to sign your ballot affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the:

-Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St., Prescott, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday

-Prescott Valley Town Center at 7501 E Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday

-Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday

Proper identification is required.

The last day to request an Early Ballot be mailed to you is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Call 928-771-3248 ext. 9 or visit yavapaivotes.gov to request a one-time early ballot.

Please consider returning your voted ballot using one of our 19 Official Ballot Drop Boxes located throughout the County. This saves Yavapai County 65.5¢ per ballot in tax dollars. Visit yavapaivotes.gov for locations. Do not mail your voted ballot back after Tuesday, Nov. 1. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Vote Center voters, you will need to present proper identification. Visit yavapaivotes.gov for Vote Center locations and identification requirements.

Voters needing special accommodations, call 928-771-3248 ext. 9 or e-mail us at voter.registration@yavapaiaz.gov

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office is now on Facebook and Twitter. Please follow us at: facebook.com/ycrecorderelect and twitter.com/yavapairecorder

IMPORTANT DATES

-Last day to request and be mailed a ballot is Friday, Oct. 28.

-Last day to mail voted ballots through USPS to arrive on time is Tuesday, Nov. 1

-Last day to vote early in-person is Friday, Nov. 4.

-Election Day – Vote Centers are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Information provided by Yavapai County Recorder’s Office.