Adoption Spotlight: Mathew S.
Originally Published: October 27, 2022 8:25 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Mathew is a kindhearted, polite young boy. He has a soft spot for animals and gets along with every animal he meets. If he could have one wish, it would be for everyone to respect animals. He also has a strong passion for cooking and baking and wants to be a chef when he grows up. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
