Smoke visibility possible from Oct. 25 prescribed burn on Mingus Mountain
Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District burned about 1,275 acres in a prescribed burn Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 in the Verde Ranger District on Mingus Mountain resulting in visibly heavy smoke rising from the mountain. The burn is located near Mingus Springs Ranch and Kendall Peak (T15N, R2E, Sec 27). Ignitions were scheduled to be completed in one day, however fire personnel are continuing to monitor, patrol and mop-up for the next several days.
Smoke from the mountain could remain visible for several days, according to Prescott National Forest officials.
In the interest of safety, please obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed fire burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area. Specific days to burn are determined by current and expected weather patterns allowing fire mangers to make every effort to minimize smoke impacts to nearby communities and roadways.
Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. Prescribed fire mimics natural fire by reducing hazardous fuels accumulations, and reintroducing fire into a fire-dependent system, recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the forest service’s No. 1 priority.
Prescott National Forest’s land management strategy is centered on long-term forest health and the strategy includes reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape. Using low to moderate fire behavior, we can better protect communities, while improving watersheds, wildlife habitat and forest health.
All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as much as possible, and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).
Messages will be posted on social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest:
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/
Twitter https://twitter.com/PrescottNF
For fire information please call 928-925-1111; or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott National Forest website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.
Information provided by Prescott National Forest.
