Obituary: Paul Timothy ‘Tim’ Stegall

Paul Timothy “Tim” Stegall, age 64, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, entered God’s kingdom on Oct. 11, 2022. He was born on Dec. 2, 1957 to Clarence and Frankie Stegall in Inglewood, California. Tim passed away at his home in Prescott Valley.

The family will have a celebration of life in honor of Tim’s amazing life and his legacy.

Tim grew up in Tolleson, Arizona where he met his beloved bride Amy near the end of high school. The two soon married, bought a home in the valley and started their family together. While Timmy and Tracey were still toddlers the couple decided to relocate to Prescott Valley as a desirable family destination. Tim soon started and ran a successful construction company. Timmy joined the company where he and Tim worked together for many years prior to Tim’s retirement. Upon retirement Tim lived a blessed life with his two kids’ families living nearby including their combined nine grandchildren. Tim adored his family.

Tim was a man of great integrity, honesty, compassion and zest in both his professional and private life. His incredible love of his family was rooted in his deep faith and was evident to those around him. Tim adored his bride, children and especially his grandkids. Many hours were spent together boating, camping, enjoying family dinners, and attending all the kid’s sporting events. It was a true blessing to have Timmy and Tracey’s families growing up in the same community. His passing has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him. Until we meet again. Tim is survived by his sister Nancy Ingstrom, his wife of 46 years, Amy Stegall, his son Tim (Shawntee), his daughter Tracey (Jeff), John (Crista) and grandchildren; Tj, Tyler, Jade, Cody, Anden, Shelby, Kirra, Evan and Ashton. -- Proverbs 20:7 The just man walketh in his integrity: his children are blessed after him.



