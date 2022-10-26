Obituary: Paul Timothy ‘Tim’ Stegall

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
HUSD Governing Board promotes communication, collaboration, connections in annual evaluation Police conducts drug sweep at Chino Valley High School Haunting on the Green, Bike Rodeo events set for Oct. 28 at PV Civic Center Smoke visibility possible from Oct. 25 prescribed burn on Mingus Mountain $900K construction project will add new sidewalk, parking spaces near Prescott Public Library Former Prescott Valley Vice Mayor Mike Flannery dies Prescott’s high housing costs price many working people out of market, experts say Social Security celebrating National Disability Employment Awareness Month Registration open for last-minute nonprofit stocking-stuffer bazaar Prescott man allegedly shot by roommate, in stable condition at hospital, police say

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Paul Timothy ‘Tim’ Stegall

Paul Timothy ‘Tim’ Stegall. (Courtesy)

Paul Timothy ‘Tim’ Stegall. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 26, 2022 9:11 p.m.

Paul Timothy “Tim” Stegall, age 64, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, entered God’s kingdom on Oct. 11, 2022. He was born on Dec. 2, 1957 to Clarence and Frankie Stegall in Inglewood, California. Tim passed away at his home in Prescott Valley.

The family will have a celebration of life in honor of Tim’s amazing life and his legacy.

Tim grew up in Tolleson, Arizona where he met his beloved bride Amy near the end of high school. The two soon married, bought a home in the valley and started their family together. While Timmy and Tracey were still toddlers the couple decided to relocate to Prescott Valley as a desirable family destination. Tim soon started and ran a successful construction company. Timmy joined the company where he and Tim worked together for many years prior to Tim’s retirement. Upon retirement Tim lived a blessed life with his two kids’ families living nearby including their combined nine grandchildren. Tim adored his family.

Tim was a man of great integrity, honesty, compassion and zest in both his professional and private life. His incredible love of his family was rooted in his deep faith and was evident to those around him. Tim adored his bride, children and especially his grandkids. Many hours were spent together boating, camping, enjoying family dinners, and attending all the kid’s sporting events. It was a true blessing to have Timmy and Tracey’s families growing up in the same community. His passing has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him. Until we meet again. Tim is survived by his sister Nancy Ingstrom, his wife of 46 years, Amy Stegall, his son Tim (Shawntee), his daughter Tracey (Jeff), John (Crista) and grandchildren; Tj, Tyler, Jade, Cody, Anden, Shelby, Kirra, Evan and Ashton. -- Proverbs 20:7 The just man walketh in his integrity: his children are blessed after him.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: