Church News: Oct. 27, 2022

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Oct. 27, 2022:

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation 937 Ruth Street, Prescott Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel

- Beit Torah, “Shabbat Noach” 10/29/22 (www.onetorah.org) discusses new beginnings with foci on saving this planet and the biodiversity therein. Zoom Friday Shabbat service weekly. Free 5783 NEW Calendars here! Contact for details. Arrange consultations/discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear Masks! Vaccinate if possible!

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. We Welcome You Back! We’re the traditional church you remember using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer that always brought you comfort and peace. Come back to your roots. Sundays Holy Communion 10:30AM; Wednesdays Morning Prayer 10:00AM; Thursdays Evensong 4:00PM.

- Alliance Bible Church. ABC is where you belong! Saturday Harvest Festival for Families and children! Bounce house, Games, hot dogs and more! Saturday from Noon to 2 p.m. 2601 W. Iron Springs Rd, Prescott. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com Sunday service at 9:30 a.m.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays, 211 Grove Ave Prescott, please enter through the back door. Info: www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org, www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch Pastor John-Aaron

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W Gurley St, Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6:15 AM. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. in our building and online. Rabbi Nina Perlmutter: “Sukkot. Follow us: www.prescottuu.org

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Sunday worship 9:30 a.m. followed with coffee and fellowship; 11 a.m. is an adult Bible study; Tuesday is an adult Bible study at 10; and Friday a women’s Bible study at 9:30.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Blended/Contemporary; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/Adult Bible. Please join us, everyone welcome!

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Shabbat Services 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information, www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, invites you to share the Love, Fellowship and God’s Word and Blessings! www.slecp.org for information/schedule for all ages, Bible School. Food Pantry donations Thursday 1 to 3 p.m., Friday 9 to noon for pickup. “Trunk or Treat” 3 p.m. Oct. 30

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Prescott. Living by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and fellowship. Bible study and services every Sunday at 10 a.m. and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or livestream. Come connect in faith. aztrinitypres.org. Phone: 928-445-4536. Come join us!

- The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, (928) 778-1602. Also on line: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services: 9 & 11 am. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Prescott United Methodist Church, first Protestant church in Arizona, invites you to in-person or livestreaming worship each Saturday (5 p.m.) or Sunday (9 and 10:30 a.m.), plus weekday “Prayer Time” (2 p.m.) online Monday, Wednesday, Friday (at: facebook.com/prescottumc). For more than 150 years in downtown Prescott, 505 W. Gurley Street. Phone: 928-778-1950.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church. 10 a.m. worship service. Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School: Adults at 9 a.m. and children at 10 a.m.

- Mountain Reformed Church. Coffee fellowship at 10 a.m., service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

- Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. 928-717-1710 www.realmsofgloryministries.com or www.w2wmin.org.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with livesteaming at 9 a.m. Masking recommended. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Grief Group every second and fourth Thursday at 1 p.m. Care Givers Support Group is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. 10:30 a.m. worship, with fellowship starting at 10. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org.

“We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Come gather with us for our worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Kids & Adults Sunday School classes. Learn more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Rd., Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggraccelutherancvaz.org. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: “Acts.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Women’s Bible Study: “Lord, Teach Us to Pray.” Nov. 6, Pastor David Gruenhagen, guest preacher, regarding “Lutheran Heritage Foundation.”

- Aglow Int’l Prescott Lighthouse, Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott

- First Southern of Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. Kid City open for Preschool Worship & Kidz4Christ! Mid-Week Service, Thursdays at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555.

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music and prayer for women of all ages and backgrounds, is hosting an eight-week session Wednesdays 8 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott offers two traditional/blended services at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. Sunday School for children, college & teens at 9:30 a.m. Adults during all worship times. AWANA for children, Sunday 5 p.m. www.willowhills.church or call 928-445-5520.

- Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult Bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. The Food Pantry is open every Thursday at 10. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Community, Sacred Jewish Living. We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious school, opportunities for study and a Loving Jewish community. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

- American Lutheran Church – We have both traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church, Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30 a.m. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.