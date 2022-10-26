Adoption Spotlight: Matheus
Originally Published: October 26, 2022 9:22 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Matheus is an energetic and active kid who loves riding his bike and jumping on the trampoline, embracing anything outside. Matheus is a creative young man and makes his own music with inspiration from his favorite singer, Ariana Grande. He’s sociable, smart, caring and loves school with art, English and music as his favorite subjects. Get to know Matheus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
