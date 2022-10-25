Obituary: Warren Dexter Jerome Jones

Warren Dexter Jerome Jones, born Aug. 6, 1960, in Tennessee departed this life on Sept. 23, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was 62 years old.

Growing up he loved to impart his wisdom to others, so for him to have become an educator was a natural fit. Intent on achieving educational excellence, he pushed himself constantly. He was the first in his family to graduate with a four-year Bachelor of Arts degree which he earned from Rider University. He then went on to achieve a Master’s Degree in Education from Houston Baptist University, all while raising a beautiful family.

He was a no-nonsense, strong, black male teacher in the classrooms of Trenton, New Jersey, and beyond. He pushed his students to achieve superior levels of educational excellence; believing that education and knowledge were keys to unlocking their bright futures.

He was a husband, father, uncle, and friend who had an unquestionable love and pride for his two brilliant and highly educated daughters Jazmin and Elan Jones.

Trained in the United States Air Force, he conducted his life with a special kind of love, pride, and persistence. A favorite saying of his was “Good, better, best. Never let it rest, until your good is better and your better is best.” Sharp as a tack mentally, always fashionable when stepping out, and quick to flash his dazzling smile, he had a natural charm that could make anyone feel warm and at ease.

Aside from his educational work, he was also an entrepreneur - skilled at carpentry, roofing, and more. Owning several businesses empowered him to run things his way - independently. One company he founded was named “DJ Does It”. Yes, he was his own boss. At other times he worked as a master carpenter for numerous theatrical productions at Brown University in Rhode Island. This work also gave him great satisfaction and artistic expression. With a fearless personality, he loved broadening his horizons. Spending lots of time adventuring to many places throughout the world with family and friends. It is that same spirit that led him to his new church family and friends in Prescott Valley, Arizona, where he met his loving wife, Julie Slay.

He has now joined his heavenly family: Loving mother Iona Jones Ragland, father Roger W. Jones, McKinley Ragland I, and sisters LaDawna Iona Marie Jones and Anita C. Ragland.

He is survived by his widow, Julie Slay, along with his two lovely daughters Jazmin Jones and Elan Jones, and siblings: Roger L. Jones & wife Francine L. Goudey; Alisa Downing-Rodriguez & husband Jose M. Rodriguez; Carl Eric Jones; Israel Ragland; Alonzo Tahi Jones; David & wife Diana Almeida; Juanita “Honey” McKoy; Laurie & husband Larry Pipkins; McKinley Ragland II & wife Renay Ragland; Queen Ragland; Penelope Godwin. Along with Sandra Jean Tyrell, mother of Jazmin and Elan, plus many extended family members.

In conclusion, family and friends, our dear brother in Christ, Warren Dexter Jones has made his final trip - his ascension. Heaven is now his home. Now and forever, he will be infinitely loved and unbearably missed by us all.

You have earned your “wings” Dex.

