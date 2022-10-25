Obituary Notice: Steve Francis Karolyi
Originally Published: October 25, 2022 8:32 p.m.
Steve Francis Karolyi, born April 25, 1937, in Painesville, Ohio, passed away Oct. 13, 2022, in Black Canyon City, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
