Obituary Notice: Steve Francis Karolyi

Work for Prescott East Highway reconstruction project to begin Oct. 30

Prescott Police to participate in DUI Task Force this Halloween season

Plan for daytime lane restrictions on Highway 69 in Mayer Oct. 27 for guardrail repairs

PVPD encouraging safe, secure trick-or-treating on Halloween

Yavapai County to perform rubberized chip seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway Oct. 31-Nov.21

Judge: Women no more than 15 weeks pregnant can get abortions in Arizona

Photo: Autumn foliage surrounds Lynx Creek in Prescott National Forest

Accelerated pay increase expected for City of Prescott employees

Horses With Heart makes visit to Granville School in Prescott Valley

Posse on up with Step Up for Kids for next-level fundraising Oct. 29