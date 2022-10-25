Obituary: Frank Ernest Horvath

Frank’s brief journey with cancer came to an end Oct. 13. He was surrounded by loving family and passed peacefully.

Frank, a Vietnam era veteran, is survived by his daughter Lisa (Chris Jr.) Holland, son David (Jenny) Rouse, son Mark (Melissa) Rouse, daughter Heather Rouse, daughter Stephanie (Brett) Burgess. Grandchildren Joshua (Bethany) Horvath, Acea (Sean) Baker, Chris Holland III, Chris Rouse, Brandon Rouse, Mikaela (Trent) Brooks, Emelie Rouse, Nathan Rouse, Ryan Rouse, Tori Rouse, Caleb Rouse, Zac Rouse, Ben Burgess, Arya Burgess. Frank had seven great grandchildren. A memorial honoring Frank’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, to begin at 1 p.m. at 4136 N Jay Ct, PV, AZ 86314.

Information provided by family.