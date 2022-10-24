OFFERS
For Your Safety: 300 more will die today, and every day!

18 pounds, or some 72,000 fentanyl pills, seized by YCSO at a traffic stop in early September. (YCSO/Courtesy)

18 pounds, or some 72,000 fentanyl pills, seized by YCSO at a traffic stop in early September. (YCSO/Courtesy)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: October 24, 2022 5:03 p.m.

We are now facing perhaps the biggest national crisis in America since World War II. National statistics show the daily death total at 300 and climbing. This is similar to a fully loaded airliner crashing and killing all on board, every day of the year! I feel certain the situation would bring about a tremendous reaction from the public, demanding that something be done immediately to fix whatever the problem was! In this case, we know what the problem is, it is the killer substance fentanyl.

As I am sure you know, Mexican cartels are making millions off of the exportation of fentanyl to the U.S. We currently are their largest market, and one of the easiest world markets to penetrate. They merely have to drive the drug across our southern border without any real fear of being stopped. Our federal and local law enforcement organizations have confiscated hundreds of thousands of fentanyl tablets and powders but the inflow is more than anyone can handle at this time. You would think that the numerous deaths caused by this substance would worry cartels, destroying their client base. They say no problem, “There are plenty more kids to hook!”

Is this a local concern? Absolutely, yes. The quad-city area is not exempt from this trauma in any way. We must recognize that fact! Have we had local deaths from the use of this drug? Yes! Fentanyl is entering our community in the form of “mimic pills” and powders that can easily be transferred to hands and subsequently inhaled. Powders that a person would not identify as a dangerous substance. Such powder has even been found to be a part of children’s sidewalk chalk!

Some years ago there was a national scare concerning a foreign power having Weapons of Destruction that could be used against American cities and towns. The government reacted swiftly to neutralize that threat. There is currently a movement afoot to designate fentanyl as a Weapon of Destruction, and rightly so. If the citizens of our state learned that a hostile foreign power was setting up missile sites on the border, with missiles aimed at Phoenix, would there be an outcry to stop them? That, in effect, is what we face now in a more subtle form.

We need to galvanize our government into action. Hundreds of thousands of lives are at stake!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

