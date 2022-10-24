Pet of the Week: Ricky (United Animal Friends)
Ricky’s charming personality and scruffy whiskers make him super cute. The 3-month-old is always ready for laptime where he can get lots of belly rubs. He gets so excited when he sees you, that he has to “talk.”
Since the sweet Dachshund mix gets along with other dogs, he would do great with another small playmate in his new home. Still being a young puppy, he should have a regular routine to learn basic obedience skills and housetraining. A secure fenced yard is required.
If you are interested in adopting Ricky, complete a matchmaking questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the form does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that he is suited to your home.
Information provided by UAF.
