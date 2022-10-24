Pet of the Week: Hana (Yavapai Humane Society)

Hana is a beautiful 8-year-old Siberian Husky mix who has been with us since the beginning of September. She’s super sweet, easy to walk and loves exploring everything around her. She loves giving and getting attention and would be a perfect best friend to go for a walk together and then come home and hang out and watch a movie together. She’s just a mellow, friendly girl who needs someone who will give her time to adjust to her new home, people and surroundings. She doesn’t seem to be a fan of other dogs and would probably do best in a home with no other animals. If interested in Hana, give us a call at 928-445-2666 or visit yavapaihumane.org.

Information provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.