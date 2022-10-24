OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Clue (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Clue, along with his brothers, were surrendered in the hopes that they will find wonderful, new, loving homes. (Courtesy photo)

Clue, along with his brothers, were surrendered in the hopes that they will find wonderful, new, loving homes. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: October 24, 2022 5:18 p.m.

Hi, my name is Clue. My brothers and I were surrendered to the shelter in the hopes that we will find wonderful, new, loving homes. We are approximately 3 months old, and are most likely a mix of German Shepherd, Cattle Dog and Rottweiler.

We will be big boys when fully grown! All of us are doing fabulously with our house-training skills, thanks to a regular routine here at the shelter.

We have had our initial vaccinations, and our neuter appointments have been scheduled for when we are old enough.

We tend to be a little nervous when meeting new people, but if you bring food, it helps the situation a lot! If you would like to meet us, please give the shelter a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment time.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.

