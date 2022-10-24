Pet of the Week: Clue (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Hi, my name is Clue. My brothers and I were surrendered to the shelter in the hopes that we will find wonderful, new, loving homes. We are approximately 3 months old, and are most likely a mix of German Shepherd, Cattle Dog and Rottweiler.
We will be big boys when fully grown! All of us are doing fabulously with our house-training skills, thanks to a regular routine here at the shelter.
We have had our initial vaccinations, and our neuter appointments have been scheduled for when we are old enough.
We tend to be a little nervous when meeting new people, but if you bring food, it helps the situation a lot! If you would like to meet us, please give the shelter a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment time.
Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
