Pet of the Week: Camille (Catty Shack)

Hello, my name is Camille — that elusive, orange female tabby that people speak of as rare. You may think I am a kitten but I have already had a litter of seven kittens!

Now I am ready to learn what it’s like to have a home of my own and someone who loves me. I am a little shy at first but very loving with petting being one of my top priorities.

You can visit me at the Catty Shack for further ideas on how we can connect! Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only.

Information provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott.