Obituary: Kathleen Randle
Kathleen Randle, 86 of Prescott, Arizona, passed away October 18, 2022. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama where she met and married George, her husband of 65 years. They moved to Arizona in 1960 and have lived there ever since.
Kathy was a home-economics teacher for the Mayer and Prescott school districts for 15 years. Kathy loved to garden, cook, read, and quilt. She enjoyed sharing these things she loved with others.
She is survived by her husband George, children Brent (Laura), and Diane (Dan). She was proceeded in death by her daughter Karen (Roger).
Her five grandchildren and one great-grandson were the light of her life. She created a home where everyone was welcomed, well fed, and cared for.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m., October 29 at Prescott United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
