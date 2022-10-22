Obituary: Jennifer Stone

It is through tears and with great sadness we announce the passing of Jennifer Stone, 73, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Jennifer was born and grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. She graduated from Sunnyslope High School in 1967 and acquired her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Grand Canyon College in 1971. She was hired as an elementary teacher by the Washington School District. She later relocated with her family to Prescott Valley, Arizona where she taught at the elementary level and became the Reading Specialist for the Humboldt Unified School District. She was nominated for Teacher of the Year in 2003 and retired after 30 years of service.

As a child, Jennifer pursued and enjoyed piano lessons which led to many early musical endeavors such as playing clarinet in the high school marching band, singing in harmony with her smoothing alto voice in various musical groups at church, and playing the piano in church services. Throughout her life, she continued many forms of musical pursuits such as, leading the choir in practices and performances, playing the keyboard, piano and organ for Sunday church services and other church events. She was also an instructor for Piano Keyboard classes in Community Education at Yavapai Community College. She participated in the Yavapai Community College music classes, including the Community Choir, Concert Band and the Symphonic Band, playing the Alto Saxophone and Clarinet. Always enjoying other musical challenges, she loved learning to play new instruments such as the Obo and Cello. She was also involved with the Yavapai College Community Choir where she enjoyed the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York, NY. She loved to travel and explore new places, including many trips to various states visiting her children and loving on her grandchildren frequently. She looked for adventure and was never afraid of new challenges with her eye firmly set on the goal. She was known for her great smile, warm compliments and gentle spirit. She will be missed beyond what can be said.

Jennifer is survived by her loving and adoring husband, Jack Stone of 49 years. She also leaves behind her children Andrea Bullock and Eric Stone, her grandchildren Kelsey Bullock and Lindsey Bullock, her siblings Kathy Nowlin, Karen Maybin and Cheryl Alcott and many other cherished family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in January. Details to follow at sunrisefuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.