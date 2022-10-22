OFFERS
Saturday, Oct. 22
Obituary: James Leroy Williams
April 25, 1941 — October 11, 2022

James Leroy Williams. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 22, 2022 8:56 p.m.

Jimmy, as his mother called him, was the oldest of three children born to Les and Laverne Williams in Bisbee, Arizona. Although he left for college shortly after high school, he worked in the Copper Queen Mine and shared many stories about the “big hole in the ground” as he called it.

Jim attended Arizona Teacher’s College (NAU) where he met Bonnie Masear and they married in August of 1963. He began his teaching career in 1966 at Miller Valley School in Prescott, Arizona. Between 1967 and 1969, Jim and Bonnie spent summers in Flagstaff, Arizona while Jim pursued his Master’s Degree in Education.

For the next 44 years, “Mr. Williams” became a fixture at Miller Valley School, touching the lives of many in Prescott. You could hear his laughter echo through the halls and the change in his pocket jingle, always ready with a hug and a cup of coffee on his desk. In 1992, the new gym at Miller Valley school was dedicated to Jim and officially named “Jim’s Gym”. Most summers he and fellow teachers worked for the Forest Service cutting many trails around the Prescott National Forest.

His love for the outdoors would lead him to partner with Prescott College and start an environmental education program for 5th/6th graders culminating with a three-day camping trip on Mingus Mountain that he was most proud of. Jim requested donations to the PUSD Granite Mountain/Miller Valley camping program in lieu of flowers. He served many years negotiating with the school board representing local teachers and was active in the Prescott Education Association and the National Education Association. Although he had the opportunity to pursue school administration, teaching in the classroom was his passion. He would go many places and hear, “Hi Mr. Williams! Remember me? You were my 6th grade teacher!”, (or my child’s teacher or my grandchild’s teacher).

Jim and Bonnie celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on August 31, 2022 in the house they helped build 50 years ago raising three daughters, enjoying life with two grandsons and a granddaughter. Jim loved taking the family to cut firewood on Sunday after church and cutting fresh Christmas trees for relatives. He enjoyed family vacations, square dancing, and was an active member in the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where he had many friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father and brother Roy. He is survived by Bonnie, his three daughters, Christi, Cheryl and Carol, his three grandchildren, Isaiah and Noah Henen and Reagan Williams, brother-in-law Steve Masear, sister Faye, nieces and nephews.

Husband, Dad and Grandpa, never one to miss a birthday party or a science fair, a band concert or a play. Every basketball and soccer game, every mile around the track, dance recitals, graduations, he wasn’t going to miss! We will miss you.

A time to remember and share memories will take place at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Flinn Park, 280 Josephine St., Prescott.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log onto www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

