Obituary: Helen Clare (Tiny) Pharis

Helen Clare (Tiny) Pharis. (Courtesy)

Helen Clare (Tiny) Pharis. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 22, 2022 8:46 p.m.

On Friday morning, September 23, 2022, Helen Clare (Tiny) Pharis, loving mother and grandmother passed away at age 94 in Sedona, Arizona.

An avid reader, painter, home decorator and adventurer Clare earned a master’s degree in counseling at Boston College. Previously, she had attended Louisiana College in her hometown of Pineville, Louisiana. An ardent supporter of education, Clare was a counselor at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona for 12 years prior to her retirement and at Colorado Mountain College before to moving to Prescott.

Clare was passionate about helping young people and spent years working to assist as many as she could in completing their education. She encouraged, advocated for and supported young women wherever and whenever possible in achieving their goals in life. She was the rare individual who actually lived out of her love for others and her love of her God. She was known for the joy and fun she shared wherever she went. Clare was also known for her enjoyment of tennis, skiing, hiking, singing and walking. She was a Christian Feminist as well as a strong Democrat. Clare was the mother of two children, daughter Elizabeth Yancey (Dr. Eduard Uzumeckis) of Sedona, AZ and son who predeceased her, Bart Yancey (Carol Hultin). She had one grandchild, R. Travis Yancey (Destinee Allen) of Imperial Beach, CA and Carthage, MO. She was married to Richard (Dick) Yancey, deceased, from 1947 to 1975 and to Oswald Leslie, deceased, from 1976 to 2016. She is predeceased by her parents Florrie Elizabeth (Humble) Pharis and James Andrew Pharis, her twin sister, Emma Jane Pharis Peterman, and brothers F. Jean Pharis, James A. Pharis and George O. Pharis. Arrangements are being handled by Greer Mortuary of Sedona, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the H. Clare Pharis Memorial Scholarship at Yavapai College. Gifts can be made out and sent to Yavapai College Foundation at 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, AZ 86301, note H. Clare Pharis in the memo, or you can make a gift online at www.yc.edu/pharis. Your donations may be tax deductible.

Information provided by the family.

