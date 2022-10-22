Obituary: Grace Jennie Resetar

Grace Jennie Resetar passed away August 24, 2022, age 90 to her eternal rest. She was born on April 27, 1932 , daughter of William and Bertha Courtright.

Grace was well Loved by her community and her church. She was often referred to as “Amazing Grace” because of her genuine affection for everyone and her baking skills, giving her time to help in the kitchen at St. Catherine’s Church for all different events. Everyone who knew Grace felt her big heart, personality and genuine giving nature. She will be sincerely missed by all who knew and Loved her. She will forever be in our hearts with beautiful memories.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Owen Resetar and only beloved child (daughter) Susan (Sooz) Resetar.

Grace is survived by her niece Ruth (Frank) Angotti, nephews Richard (Beth) Courtright, William Courtright and Eric (Debra/Boomer) Courtright.

Funeral services will be held on October 29, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at St. Catherine’s Laboure Church in Chino Valley, Az. After her service, burial will be at Chino Valley Cemetery, W. Rd. 2 South, Chino Valley, Az.

Information provided by the family.