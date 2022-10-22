Obituary: Charles R. ‘Chick’ Hastings

Charles R. “Chick” Hastings passed away October 12, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born to Charles A. and Lois M. Hastings on March 13, 1942, in Long Beach, California, where he was raised.

Chick received a B.A. in history from Stanford University in 1964 and a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of Law in 1967. After four years of service as a US Air Force officer, he served three years as a deputy district attorney with the Monterey County, California, District Attorney’s Office. In 1975 Chick and his wife, Christy and their two daughters moved to Prescott, where he engaged in a private law practice before being elected Yavapai County Attorney in 1980. He retired from this position in 2000 after 20 years in office. During this time he also served on the Arizona Prosecuting Attorney’s Advisory Council and as President of the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. Locally, Chick has served on the board of Yavapai Big Brothers/Big Sisters, participated as member and chairman of the Child Protective Services Multiple Disciplinary Team and was president and board member of the Highlands Center for Natural History and Sharlot Hall Museum. Chick was very active in the five-year effort that established the Yavapai Family Advocacy Center and served as chairman and board member of Prevent Child Abuse. He is survived by his wife, Christy, two daughters, Vicky (Cougan) Carothers and Tess (Jeremy) Jones, and four grandchildren, Jasper and Daisy Carothers, Ari and Cate Jones, all of Prescott, as well as a brother, Doug and his wife Edy, of Portland, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in Chick’s name to the Yavapai Food Bank, 8866 E. Long Mesa Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314, email: yavapaifoodbank.com.

A memorial service for Chick will be held November 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, Arizona at 3:00 p.m., followed by a reception.

