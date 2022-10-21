Witness facilitates Chino Valley woman's felony arrest on theft charges in Prescott Valley

Between June 19 and Oct. 7, an adult female subject allegedly committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700 from Home Depot and Wal-Mart within the Town of Prescott Valley. During these four separate thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police officers collected the required investigative information, collecting video surveillance evidence, completed a detailed written police report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.



On Thursday, Oct. 6, a felony theft occurred at Home Depot, 5500 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley. At approximately 6:45 p.m., 25-year-old Chino Valley resident Kaylin Forest allegedly committed Organized Retail Theft, Shoplifting, and Assault. She scanned only two items worth $10 and passed all check-out points with two shopping carts fully loaded with tools and equipment. When an employee attempted to stop her, she rammed a shopping cart into the employee causing bruising, PVPD reported Oct. 21. Forest failed to stop and left the store with merchandise.

During this incident, a witness observed that Forest had dropped her cell phone and another witness identified the vehicle and license number that Forest entered and drove away.



Prescott Valley Police detectives conducted additional investigation follow-up, confirmed the identity of the woman, and coordinated with other law enforcement agencies to attempt to locate her.

Thanks to the witnesses, Prescott Valley Police detectives, along with Chino Valley Police personnel, Forest was arrested on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, in Chino Valley and booked into the Yavapai County jail for two warrants, two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.

The Prescott Valley Police officials would like to thank those who are willing to be witnesses and provide information when they observe criminal activity. The Police Department also reminds residents that the person involved has not yet been convicted of a crime and is presumed innocent.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent Witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police.