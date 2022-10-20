Obituary: Randall (Rudy) Steven Garber

Randall (Rudy) Steven Garber, (age 74) was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on Nov. 30, 1947.

Randall enlisted in the United States Navy and was proud of his military service during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and spending time with his wife of 50 years, Martha (Becky) Garber.

He is survived by his wife, Martha (Becky) Garber, daughter, Brandy Keely (son-in-law, Jeffery Walker), two grandchildren, Kelsey Walker and Cody Hobdy, and his faithful companion, Lucy Liu.

“A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I loved when I was strong” - author unknown.

