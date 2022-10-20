Obituary: Donna Lee McNew

Donna Lee McNew was born June 4, 1938 in Loma Linda, California, raised by her parents Clarence and Mabel (Benson) Kahm. She departed this life peacefully in Prescott, Arizona on Spet. 29, 2022.

She graduated from Excelsior High School in Whittier, California in 1956. She then attended Arizona State College (Northern Arizona University) in Flagstaff, Arizona, graduating with a degree in Business in 1960. Returning to California, she obtained a position with Lockheed Missiles and Space Company the same year.

She met her future husband Gerald (Jerry) McNew while employed with Lockheed. They married on June 26, 1966. Their son James was born Aug. 6, 1972 in San Jose, California. The family moved to Olean, New York in 1974, but would transfer to Texas in 1979, living most of that happy period in Midland, Texas, where she worked for Marathon Oil Company.

Donna and her husband retired to Prescott, Arizona in 1994. She was active in OLLI at Yavapai College and donated to many charities both national and statewide. She was an animal lover, gardener, and avid reader. She and her husband also travelled the world extensively, visiting the U.K., Egypt, and South America. Her retirement was no less full and productive than her professional life.

She is survived by her husband Jerry, her son James, and her beloved English Cocker Spaniel Dudley, along with her stepdaughter Sharon, and three grandchildren. She was the pillar of our lives and we will miss her deeply.

Funeral arrangements were provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home in Prescott.

Information provided by the family.

