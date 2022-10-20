Obituary: Alice Mae Watson

Alice was a loving, determined, strong individual who fought a long battle with her Type 1 diabetes.

She was a proud mother of two: Riley and Lexi. She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a friend. Alice called many places home but for her, home was her kids.

She was more than her occupation or her experiences. She was resilient in the face of many adversities. She will be missed and loved forever.



Information provided by the family.