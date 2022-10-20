Obituary: Agnes Elizabeth Aringdale

Agnes Elizabeth Aringdale, 86, formerly of Charles City, Iowa, passed away Oct. 10, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona with her daughters by her side.

Surviving Agnes are her children, Randy Aringdale of Charles City, IA; Rita Aringdale of Prescott, AZ; Renee and Dave Corbeille of Prescott, AZ; grandchildren, Jessica and Jesse Harris; Dayna and Solomon Helms; Dylan and Heather Aringdale; and great grandchildren, Pepper, Rex and Lainee Harris; Zoe and Max Aringdale.

A family gathering will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Charles City, Iowa.

Information provided by the family.