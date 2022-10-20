Obituary: Agnes Elizabeth Aringdale
Agnes Elizabeth Aringdale, 86, formerly of Charles City, Iowa, passed away Oct. 10, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona with her daughters by her side.
Surviving Agnes are her children, Randy Aringdale of Charles City, IA; Rita Aringdale of Prescott, AZ; Renee and Dave Corbeille of Prescott, AZ; grandchildren, Jessica and Jesse Harris; Dayna and Solomon Helms; Dylan and Heather Aringdale; and great grandchildren, Pepper, Rex and Lainee Harris; Zoe and Max Aringdale.
A family gathering will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Charles City, Iowa.
Information provided by the family.
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Prescott council picks Stroh Architecture plan for City Hall property redevelopment
- Prescott’s purchase of 302 acres of historic Storm Ranch land closes escrow Oct. 5
- Obituary: Neal Klein
- Proposed South Ranch at Deep Well preliminary plat gets Prescott council approval
- Need2Know: Artful Eye Jewelers celebrates quarter century on Whiskey Row; Next Phase Financial Planning launches in Prescott
- Water company in Yavapai County tests positive for ‘forever chemicals’
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Pilot landing suffers minor injuries when plane flips over off runway at Prescott Regional Airport
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Prescott Police still searching for suspect in shots-fired incident on East Gurley Street on Sunday
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: