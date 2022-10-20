MatForce to hold Dump the Drugs event Saturday, Oct. 29 at various locations across Quad Cities, Yavapai County
MATFORCE and area law enforcement agencies throughout Yavapai County encourage you to bring unwanted medication to Dump the Drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
The event is being held in partnership with the DEA’s National Take Back Day. Medications can be disposed of at multiple locations throughout the county, including Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.
Chief Steve Gesell, Cottonwood Police Department and MatForce board member said, “So many of our youth obtain prescription narcotics from family members, many times without detection. Play it safe and properly securely store and dispose of these dangerous drugs when appropriate. You’ll protect those you love and our environment at the same time.”
In the greater Prescott area, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off at the following locations:
• Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon, Prescott
• Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina
• Fry’s Pharmacy in collaboration with Prescott Valley Police Department, 3100 N Glassford Hill Road
• Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Williamson Valley Substation, 4155 West Outer Loop Road, Prescott
• Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive.
In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off at the following locations:
• Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th Street
• Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 646 S. 1st Street
• Clarkdale Police Department at 49 N. Ninth Street.
For more information, call 928-708-0100 or visit the MatForce website at matforce.org.
Information provided by MatForce.
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Prescott council picks Stroh Architecture plan for City Hall property redevelopment
- Prescott’s purchase of 302 acres of historic Storm Ranch land closes escrow Oct. 5
- Obituary: Neal Klein
- Proposed South Ranch at Deep Well preliminary plat gets Prescott council approval
- Need2Know: Artful Eye Jewelers celebrates quarter century on Whiskey Row; Next Phase Financial Planning launches in Prescott
- Water company in Yavapai County tests positive for ‘forever chemicals’
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Pilot landing suffers minor injuries when plane flips over off runway at Prescott Regional Airport
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Prescott Police still searching for suspect in shots-fired incident on East Gurley Street on Sunday
- Search & Rescue looking for Tucson man, 63, in Granite Basin area near Prescott
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: