MatForce to hold Dump the Drugs event Saturday, Oct. 29 at various locations across Quad Cities, Yavapai County

MATFORCE and area law enforcement agencies throughout Yavapai County encourage you to bring unwanted medication to Dump the Drugs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event is being held in partnership with the DEA’s National Take Back Day. Medications can be disposed of at multiple locations throughout the county, including Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.

Chief Steve Gesell, Cottonwood Police Department and MatForce board member said, “So many of our youth obtain prescription narcotics from family members, many times without detection. Play it safe and properly securely store and dispose of these dangerous drugs when appropriate. You’ll protect those you love and our environment at the same time.”

In the greater Prescott area, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off at the following locations:

• Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon, Prescott

• Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina

• Fry’s Pharmacy in collaboration with Prescott Valley Police Department, 3100 N Glassford Hill Road

• Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Williamson Valley Substation, 4155 West Outer Loop Road, Prescott

• Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive.

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off at the following locations:

• Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. 6th Street

• Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 646 S. 1st Street

• Clarkdale Police Department at 49 N. Ninth Street.

For more information, call 928-708-0100 or visit the MatForce website at matforce.org.

Information provided by MatForce.