Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos
The Daily Courier wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section that will publish in November in observance of Veterans Day.
Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos — or that of their family members — may send their information by email to Editor Tim Wiederaenders at twieds@prescottaz.com. You also may use the online form at dcourier.com/veterans, or you may bring or mail your story and photos to the Courier offices, Attention: Veterans Day, 8307 E. Highway 69, Suite B, Prescott Valley AZ 86314.
All veterans who live in west Yavapai County are welcome to participate in this Salute to Veterans edition; those submitting for the first time or those telling us a new story of their service will be placed in the section first, all others are still welcome and will be included on a space available basis.
Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, and military rank, and contact information for editorial purposes only, should there be questions. You may also include medals and commendations, as well as anecdotes, in the 300- to 400-word story.
Feel free to tell us the story of your service!
For more information, call 928-445-3333, ext. 2032.
The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Nov. 2.
—The Daily Courier
