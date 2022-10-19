Vandalism causes over $100K in damage to Congress home; YCSO seeks info

On Oct. 9, a contractor building a home in the 26300 block of S Alva Lane in Congress reported to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office that someone had entered the residence and caused substantial damage to the property.

Upon examining the scene, the investigating deputy learned that between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, and 9:30 a.m. on Oct 10, the suspect(s) broke in through a kitchen window and proceeded to destroy the interior of the home.

The damages included paint poured and thrown on the walls, the stove, the dishwasher, and the floors. The floors were littered with broken tile and glass from broken light fixtures. Most of the appliances in the home were damaged or destroyed. Fan blades from the ceiling fans were broken off and shoved through the walls. Almost every wall and floor in the home had some degree of damage done to them.

The cost of the damages is upwards of $100,000. Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $600 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this extreme case of vandalism. To earn this reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls and tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.