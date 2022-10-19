Obituary: Pearl Mitchell Carpenter Hamp
Pearl Mitchell Carpenter Hamp passed away Oct. 17, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born April 10, 1948, to William and Pearl Mitchell, in Prescott, Arizona.
Pearl graduated from Prescott High School in the class of 1966. She attended Yavapai College business classes.
Pearl’s joy in life was helping others. She loved her many horses and competing in barrel racing and gymkana events in her spare time.
Pearl was preceded in death by father and mother, William and Pearl Mitchell, and her niece Patricia Colwell.
Pearl is survived by her husband Jay Hamp and her siblings Bill Mitchell (wife Rita), Marjorie Gibboney (husband Don), Verna Colwell (husband Jim) and Barbara Hamel (husband Mark). Also nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, who she loved very much.
Information provided by the family.
