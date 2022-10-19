Adoption Spotlight: Jesus
Originally Published: October 19, 2022 8:21 p.m.
Jesus is a friendly and compassionate kid who loves being around people. He loves being outdoors, playing in the park, hikes, and fishing. Jesus also enjoys being active, playing basketball, football and playing video games with friends. Get to know Jesus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Prescott’s purchase of 302 acres of historic Storm Ranch land closes escrow Oct. 5
- Obituary: Neal Klein
- Proposed South Ranch at Deep Well preliminary plat gets Prescott council approval
- Prescott council picks Stroh Architecture plan for City Hall property redevelopment
- Need2Know: Artful Eye Jewelers celebrates quarter century on Whiskey Row; Next Phase Financial Planning launches in Prescott
- Water company in Yavapai County tests positive for ‘forever chemicals’
- Attorney demands groups in Yavapai County refrain from watching drop boxes
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Prescott Police still searching for suspect in shots-fired incident on East Gurley Street on Sunday
- Obituary: Zach Fields
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: