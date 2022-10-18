YCSO still seeks info on cold-case double homicide as 19th anniversary passes
It has been 19 years since two victims were found murdered in the back of a pickup truck in the area of Bumblebee Road near Interstate 17.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the 2003 double murder that occurred near Bumble Bee.
On Friday, Oct. 17, 2003, Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for an overnight camping trip north of Phoenix. The couple borrowed a 2000 white Ford F-150 pick-up truck and were to return the following day.
When the couple did not return, friends and family began to search. Later, the couple’s bodies were found shot to death lying in the bed of the pick-up. The truck was parked in a dirt parking area off Bumble Bee Road a short distance from Interstate 17.
A borrowed video camera was missing from the scene with its case left behind. Also, a broken disposable camera was found 100 feet from the scene with some photos intact.
One was a photo of the two victims in the back of a truck. This photo is believed to be the last photograph of them alive. There was also a photograph of a light fixture on the inside of a building. Detectives are still trying to find out where that photo was taken.
If you have any information that might assist in this investigation, YCSO would like to hear from you. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
