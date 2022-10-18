OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Blankets4Kids to host PV collection Saturday, Oct. 22 PNN donates to YRMC Foundation Democrat incumbent Sen. Kelly outspending GOP challenger Masters by wide margin YCSO still seeks info on cold-case double homicide as 19th anniversary passes Captain CrossFit, The Launch Pad team up for blood drive to benefit Prescott boy with myeloid leukemia Prescott council picks Stroh Architecture plan for City Hall property redevelopment Yavapai College to host Open House Saturday, Oct. 22 Pile burning planned near Granite Basin Recreation Area on Bradshaw Ranger District Oct. 19-31 Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos MatForce supports community, schools during October’s Red Ribbon Week

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

YCSO still seeks info on cold-case double homicide as 19th anniversary passes

This photo — which wasrecovered from a disposable camera found within 100 feet of the crime scene — shows Lisa Gurrieri in the back of a borrowed Ford F-150 pickup truck. (YCSO/Courtesy)

This photo — which wasrecovered from a disposable camera found within 100 feet of the crime scene — shows Lisa Gurrieri in the back of a borrowed Ford F-150 pickup truck. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 18, 2022 8:15 p.m.

photo

Lisa Gurrieri. (YCSO/Courtesy)

photo

Brandon Rumbaugh. (Courtesy)

It has been 19 years since two victims were found murdered in the back of a pickup truck in the area of Bumblebee Road near Interstate 17.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in the 2003 double murder that occurred near Bumble Bee.

On Friday, Oct. 17, 2003, Brandon Rumbaugh and his girlfriend Lisa Gurrieri left Scottsdale for an overnight camping trip north of Phoenix. The couple borrowed a 2000 white Ford F-150 pick-up truck and were to return the following day.

When the couple did not return, friends and family began to search. Later, the couple’s bodies were found shot to death lying in the bed of the pick-up. The truck was parked in a dirt parking area off Bumble Bee Road a short distance from Interstate 17.

A borrowed video camera was missing from the scene with its case left behind. Also, a broken disposable camera was found 100 feet from the scene with some photos intact.

One was a photo of the two victims in the back of a truck. This photo is believed to be the last photograph of them alive. There was also a photograph of a light fixture on the inside of a building. Detectives are still trying to find out where that photo was taken.

If you have any information that might assist in this investigation, YCSO would like to hear from you. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

photo

This photo — which was recovered from a disposable camera found within 100 feet of the crime scene — shows Brandon Rumbaugh in the back of a borrowed Ford F-150 pickup truck. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: