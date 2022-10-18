OFFERS
Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Wayne Harrison

Robert ‘Bob’ Wayne Harrison

Robert ‘Bob’ Wayne Harrison

Originally Published: October 18, 2022 3:45 p.m.

Robert “Bob” Wayne Harrison passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2022 at the age of 75. Bob was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1947.

Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968 and was stationed in Germany. After returning, he started working at Lucky Stores in Buena Park, California, advancing from forklift driver to warehouse manager, until he retired in 1999 after 30 years of service.

Bob raised three wonderful children while living in Buena Park.

From 1999 to 2010, Bob lived in Lake Isabella, California, where he was ordained and became an assistant pastor at Calvary Chapel Kern River Valley in 2003. Bob loved serving the Lord. In 2010, Bob moved to Chino Valley, Arizona. Bob became an assistant pastor at Calvary Chapel Dayspring Chino Valley shortly after moving to Chino Valley. He unfortunately had to retire from the ministry after several years because of his Parkinson’s, which he had been diagnosed with in 2005.

Bob touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cathy; by his children, Robert Harrison, Neil Harrison and Sarah Esquivel; by five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church in Prescott on Gulfstream on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. Arrangements were handled by Chino Valley Funeral Home.

Information provided by the family.

