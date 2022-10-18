Obituary: Richard Wilson Kimball

Richard Wilson Kimball, born Aug. 14, 1938, in Nashua, New Hampshire, passed away on Oct. 5, 2022.

He was the son of the late Rowe Kimball of Portales, New Mexico, and Helen Thompson-Kimball of Milford, New Hampshire. He is also predeceased by his sister, Kathryn Hilderbrand, of Milford, New Hampshire.

Richard is survived by his wife of 36 years, Vicki Barnes, sister Marjorie Marler of Albuquerque, NM, his brother, George (Melanie) of Bedford, MA, and brother-in-law Robert Hilderbrand of Milford, NH. Richard has two sons, Michael (Rita) Kimball of Placitas, NM, and Dan (Molly) Kimball of Tucson, AZ, and two stepsons, Derek (Jacque) Barnes of Prescott, AZ, and Thomas (Nicole) Garcia DeVargas. He shared a special relationship with two of his granddaughters, Devin Kimball and Jessica Garcia, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was the son of a career Army soldier and grew up in several states. He graduated from Highland High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1957. Richard graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Journalism. In 1978, he completed a Certificate in Magazine Publishing from New York University.

Richard served in the U.S. Coast Guard between 1976 and 1979, working as a Technical Writer at the U.S. Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, D.C., and the Coast Guard Academy, New London, Connecticut. In 1977, Richard was honored with a Commendation letter from USCG Academy’s Commandant for typing, editing, and producing a 300-page engineering technical manual for cadet use.

Richard was a writer from an early age. He completed his first novel, The Woodsman, as a young teenager. Throughout his life, Richard pursued his passion for writing, authoring several self-published short stories, poems, and books. He was a reporter and editor for various local and regional newspapers, including The Daily Courier and the Chino Valley Review. For over 20 years, Richard contributed stories to The Indian Trader, Gallup, NM. He loved researching old records, especially of Early America, the Old West, and Native Americans, telling the stories of America’s forgotten heroes. Richard was at his best writing historical stories for Arizona’s, The Territorial News, an established Wild West publication.

Richard was a multi-talented artist. He loved traveling, taking photographs, and dabbling in fine art, primarily painting in acrylics. In 2009, Richard earned national recognition in VA-wide disabled veterans art competition for his mixed media creation, Chaco Doorways. He was skilled in bookbinding using traditional techniques that included binding with leather. His fascination with Native Americans throughout the Americas led to his research and writing books on various diverse subjects. He wrote of the Eastern Indians as far back as the Mayflower’s arrival leading to the Western Indian’s plight in coping with westward expansion. He also had a strong interest in the Maya and the Aztecs.

Two of his heavily researched projects were completing a book on deciphering Mayan prophesies and an original hand-painted Mayan codex. He also designed and created unique leather pieces.

For many years he was an experienced cyclist who loved to “ride” and race competitively. He was known for taking long rides of 50-plus miles well into his 50s.

Around that time, while preparing for the El Tour de Tucson, Richard was involved in a devastating bike accident that left him with permanent vision loss. Richard showed incredible resilience in overcoming the loss of visual acuity. He never let his disability stop his creativity and found ways to continue writing, painting, and doing many other projects while maintaining a fantastic sense of humor.

By Richard’s request, there will be no services. For those interested in donating, please consider a donation to either St. Joseph’s Indian Schools (stjo.org) or the Disabled American Veterans Department of Arizona (azdav.com).

Information provided by the family.