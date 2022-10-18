Obituary: Jacqueline Ann Newsam Kester
Jacqueline Ann Newsam Kester, age 69, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, in Paulden, Arizona. Jackie was a native of Upland, California, born March 15, 1953. Her parents were John “Jack” Newsam and Mabel Hames Newsam.
Jackie attended Upland High School and California State University, San Bernardino. Jackie worked many years as a marriage, family, and child counselor.
Jackie is survived by her fiancée Bill Kruger of Paulden, her daughter Mary Kester Walker and son-in-law Ray Walker of Menifee, California; granddaughter Lauryn Fontana and grand-son-in-law Donald Fontana of Bedford, Texas; grandson Cameron “CJ” Walker of Menifee; daughter Michelle Kester Heffernan; granddaughter Allyson Heffernan; grandson David Heffernan; granddaughter-in-law Samantha Harrington; and great-grandson Brody Heffernan, all of Upland, California. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mabel, and one sister, Mary Helen Ellingwood. Her other sister, Patsy Foster, lives in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
A private ceremony will be arranged.
Information provided by the family.
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Multi-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Obituary: Zach Fields
- Prescott’s purchase of 302 acres of historic Storm Ranch land closes escrow Oct. 5
- Proposed South Ranch at Deep Well preliminary plat gets Prescott council approval
- Obituary: Neal Klein
- Attorney demands groups in Yavapai County refrain from watching drop boxes
- Need2Know: Artful Eye Jewelers celebrates quarter century on Whiskey Row; Next Phase Financial Planning launches in Prescott
- Water company in Yavapai County tests positive for ‘forever chemicals’
- Pilot landing suffers minor injuries when plane flips over off runway at Prescott Regional Airport
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Motorcyclist dies after collision on Willow Creek Road on Tuesday
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Obituary: Victoria Lynn Simpson
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
- Prescott Police still searching for suspect in shots-fired incident on East Gurley Street on Sunday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: