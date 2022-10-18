OFFERS
Obituary: Jacqueline Ann Newsam Kester

Originally Published: October 18, 2022 8:34 p.m.

Jacqueline Ann Newsam Kester, age 69, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, in Paulden, Arizona. Jackie was a native of Upland, California, born March 15, 1953. Her parents were John “Jack” Newsam and Mabel Hames Newsam.

Jackie attended Upland High School and California State University, San Bernardino. Jackie worked many years as a marriage, family, and child counselor.

Jackie is survived by her fiancée Bill Kruger of Paulden, her daughter Mary Kester Walker and son-in-law Ray Walker of Menifee, California; granddaughter Lauryn Fontana and grand-son-in-law Donald Fontana of Bedford, Texas; grandson Cameron “CJ” Walker of Menifee; daughter Michelle Kester Heffernan; granddaughter Allyson Heffernan; grandson David Heffernan; granddaughter-in-law Samantha Harrington; and great-grandson Brody Heffernan, all of Upland, California. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mabel, and one sister, Mary Helen Ellingwood. Her other sister, Patsy Foster, lives in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

A private ceremony will be arranged.

Information provided by the family.

