Obituary: Ardeth Ilene Ohm-Moser

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Blankets4Kids to host PV collection Saturday, Oct. 22 PNN donates to YRMC Foundation Democrat incumbent Sen. Kelly outspending GOP challenger Masters by wide margin YCSO still seeks info on cold-case double homicide as 19th anniversary passes Captain CrossFit, The Launch Pad team up for blood drive to benefit Prescott boy with myeloid leukemia Prescott council picks Stroh Architecture plan for City Hall property redevelopment Yavapai College to host Open House Saturday, Oct. 22 Pile burning planned near Granite Basin Recreation Area on Bradshaw Ranger District Oct. 19-31 Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos MatForce supports community, schools during October’s Red Ribbon Week

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Ardeth Ilene Ohm-Moser

Ardeth Ilene Ohm-Moser. (Courtesy)

Ardeth Ilene Ohm-Moser. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 18, 2022 8:38 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, Ardeth Ilene Ohm-Moser, loving partner and mother of two, passed away at age 64 in Prescott Valley.

An avid teacher, musician and native of Elkhorn, NE, Ardeth earned a bachelor’s degree in performing arts and spent the next 42 years as a professional singer, model, voice talent and beloved music teacher. In addition to stage performances, she sang in groups such as The MasterSingers, The Swingtones and was the Co-Founder of the 1940s music group, The AVI8ORS. Ardeth served in various roles in Christian education, taught piano, voice, choir, guitar and drama, both privately and publically. She was currently teaching choir and drama at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

Ardeth was known for her joyous personality, infectious smile, generous spirit, and love of family. She made instant friends and was said to have brightened every room she entered. She had a love for music, enjoyed the frontier stories of Laura Ingalls Wilder, traveling to new places and the beauty of the AZ Mountains.

Ardeth is survived by her husband, Bob Moser, her two sons, Austin and Jordan Elsberry, sister Carmen Dau and brother Douglas Ohm.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Prescott Valley at Emmanuel Lutheran Church from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Memorial donations may be made to the music program at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: