Obituary: Ardeth Ilene Ohm-Moser

On Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, Ardeth Ilene Ohm-Moser, loving partner and mother of two, passed away at age 64 in Prescott Valley.

An avid teacher, musician and native of Elkhorn, NE, Ardeth earned a bachelor’s degree in performing arts and spent the next 42 years as a professional singer, model, voice talent and beloved music teacher. In addition to stage performances, she sang in groups such as The MasterSingers, The Swingtones and was the Co-Founder of the 1940s music group, The AVI8ORS. Ardeth served in various roles in Christian education, taught piano, voice, choir, guitar and drama, both privately and publically. She was currently teaching choir and drama at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

Ardeth was known for her joyous personality, infectious smile, generous spirit, and love of family. She made instant friends and was said to have brightened every room she entered. She had a love for music, enjoyed the frontier stories of Laura Ingalls Wilder, traveling to new places and the beauty of the AZ Mountains.

Ardeth is survived by her husband, Bob Moser, her two sons, Austin and Jordan Elsberry, sister Carmen Dau and brother Douglas Ohm.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Prescott Valley at Emmanuel Lutheran Church from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Memorial donations may be made to the music program at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.



Information provided by the family.