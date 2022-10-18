Adoption Spotlight: George
Originally Published: October 18, 2022 7:54 p.m.
Friendly, laidback and athletic, George loves his friends, sushi and Manga comics. He is playful, loves to read and playing video games with his friends. George also enjoys trying new things and hopes to see the mountains one day and learn to ski. Get to know George and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
