Pets of the Week: Slade & Sonny (Catty Shack)

Slade is a handsome silver-and-white mackerel tabby boy who was rescued from a hoarding situation and brought into foster for the Catty Shack, along with Sonny who is a long haired gray tabby boy.

Slade, left, is the front man of this duo, while Sonny hangs back to watch the action. These boys are guessed to be somewhere between 9 months and 1 year old. Both are ready to be adopted hopefully as a duo as they have never been apart.

These two can be seen at Catty Shack Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott.