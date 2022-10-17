Pets of the Week: Slade & Sonny (Catty Shack)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Radio collared bobcat in Tucson research project found dead Some still without power day after storms hit metro Phoenix US government tells Arizona to remove border containers Community in Brief: AAEC and PVPD Mock Accident Event is Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 Camelback’s Cholla Trail reopens, providing more access to the highest peak in Phoenix Marylou Mercado named Dean of the Schools of Health & Wellness, Science & Engineering at Yavapai College ‘Forever chemicals’ have been around since 1940s Planning and Zoning Commission postpones AVO discussion to Oct. 27 Fundraising efforts continue for Prescott Valley YMCA development City Council could choose winning bidder for purchase of old Prescott City Hall property this week

Subscribe Now
Monday, Oct. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pets of the Week: Slade & Sonny (Catty Shack)

Slade, left, and Sonny are handsome tabby boys who need a new home. (Courtesy photos)

Slade, left, and Sonny are handsome tabby boys who need a new home. (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: October 17, 2022 3:53 p.m.

Slade is a handsome silver-and-white mackerel tabby boy who was rescued from a hoarding situation and brought into foster for the Catty Shack, along with Sonny who is a long haired gray tabby boy.

Slade, left, is the front man of this duo, while Sonny hangs back to watch the action. These boys are guessed to be somewhere between 9 months and 1 year old. Both are ready to be adopted hopefully as a duo as they have never been apart. 

These two can be seen at Catty Shack Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: