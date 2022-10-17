Pet of the Week: Kitty Pants (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Kitty Pants is a 10-year-old, gray-and-white female. Her family was moving out of state and could not take Kitty Pants with them. She’s very friendly and a great talker. She loves attention, purrs up a storm and will let you know if she’s not ready for you to stop petting her! She’s called Kitty Pants because it looks like she’s wearing a pair of white fur pants! So cute!

To meet Kitty Pants, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.