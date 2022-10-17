Pet of the Week: Keno (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi, my name is Keno. My brothers and I were surrendered to the shelter in the hopes that we will find wonderful, new, loving homes. We are approximately 3 months old, and are most likely a mix of German Shepherd, Cattle Dog and Rottweiler.

We will be big boys when fully grown! All of us are doing fabulous with our house-training skills, thanks to a regular routine here at the shelter. We have had our initial vaccinations, and our neuter appointments have been scheduled for when we are old enough.

We tend to be a little nervous when meeting new people, but if you bring food, it helps the situation a lot! If you would like to meet us, please give the shelter a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment time.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.